British Airways-owner IAG expands Level into short-haul with Austrian unit

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG is expanding its new Level airline into short-haul routes, setting up a new Austrian unit which will provide low-cost flights between Vienna and destinations in Europe.

Level was established by IAG last year to focus on providing low-cost long-haul flights. IAG said on Thursday that the brand would be expanded into the short-haul market where it will compete with No.1 and No.2 low-cost airlines Ryanair and easyJet.

“We are launching this new shorthaul subsidiary to provide Austrian consumers with more flight choices across Europe,” CEO Willie Walsh said in a statement.

Level will start flying on July 17 with flights between Vienna and Palma, Majorca and London Gatwick.

IAG already has a short-haul, low-cost carrier in Vueling, a Spain-based subsidiary.