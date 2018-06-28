FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
June 28, 2018 / 8:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

British Airways-owner IAG expands Level into short-haul with Austrian unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG is expanding its new Level airline into short-haul routes, setting up a new Austrian unit which will provide low-cost flights between Vienna and destinations in Europe.

Level was established by IAG last year to focus on providing low-cost long-haul flights. IAG said on Thursday that the brand would be expanded into the short-haul market where it will compete with No.1 and No.2 low-cost airlines Ryanair and easyJet.

“We are launching this new shorthaul subsidiary to provide Austrian consumers with more flight choices across Europe,” CEO Willie Walsh said in a statement.

Level will start flying on July 17 with flights between Vienna and Palma, Majorca and London Gatwick.

IAG already has a short-haul, low-cost carrier in Vueling, a Spain-based subsidiary.

Reporting by Sarah Young Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.