July 18, 2018 / 7:36 PM / in 3 hours

British Airways says computer problems affecting operations at Heathrow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - British Airways said on Wednesday that its operations at London’s Heathrow, Europe’s biggest airport, were disrupted because of an issue with a supplier’s IT systems.

“We are working with our supplier to resolve the matter and are sorry for the disruption to our customers’ travel plans,” the company said in a statement.

British Airways suffered a massive computer system failure last year caused by a power supply issue near Heathrow, which stranded 75,000 customers over a busy holiday weekend. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

