Industrials
December 16, 2019

British Airways pilots vote to settle pay dispute- union

Dec 16 (Reuters) - British Airways pilots have voted to settle a dispute over pay and terms and conditions, the British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) said on Monday.

Members of the union employed by the International Consolidated Airlines-owned carrier voted by nearly 9 to 1 to accept the final agreement, the union said here

The two parties had last month reached a preliminary deal to end the pay dispute that resulted in the first walkout by pilots in the history of British Airways. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

