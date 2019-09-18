Company News
September 18, 2019 / 1:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

British Airways pilots cancel Sept. 27 strike to give time for talks

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - British Airways pilots have cancelled a strike set for Sept. 27 after 48 hours of industrial action earlier this month grounded almost all the airline’s flights in a dispute over pay.

“In a genuine attempt at establishing a time-out for common sense to prevail, we have lifted the threat of the strike on the 27th September,” their union, the British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) said on Wednesday. Its General Secretary Brian Strutton said the union retained the right to announce further strike dates. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below