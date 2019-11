Nov 22 (Reuters) - British Airways and its pilots’ union BALPA have reached an agreement over pay to end a dispute, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

BALPA had written to members saying it had struck a deal with BA over pilot pay and urged members to vote to accept the deal, the source said. (Reporting by Alistair Smout in London and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)