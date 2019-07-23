British Airways loses legal bid to halt pilot strikes; plans to appeal

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - British Airways lost a legal bid to block pilots from going on strike in its busy summer holiday season, but Britain’s pilot union has yet to set any dates for industrial action as the airline said it plans to appeal the decision.

Pilots at BA, which is owned by IAG voted for strike action on Monday, and the airline’s bid to bring a High Court injunction to block strike action failed on Tuesday.

British Airways said it was disappointed with the decision and would take the case to the Court of Appeal.