British Airways pilots could call off Sept. 9-10 strike if airline negotiates-union

Sept 5 (Reuters) - British Airways pilots could call off proposed strikes set for Sept. 9 and 10 if the airline agrees to come back to the negotiating table, the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said on Thursday.

The union has put forward a new proposal in a letter to British Airways Chief Executive Officer Alex Cruz in an effort to reach a deal with the company, BALPA said in a statement here

BALPA said last month that the pilots would go on strike for three days in September in a dispute over pay that could disrupt the peak summer holiday season.