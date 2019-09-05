Industrials
September 5, 2019 / 8:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

British Airways pilots could call off Sept. 9-10 strike if airline negotiates-union

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - British Airways pilots could call off proposed strikes set for Sept. 9 and 10 if the airline agrees to come back to the negotiating table, the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said on Thursday.

The union has put forward a new proposal in a letter to British Airways Chief Executive Officer Alex Cruz in an effort to reach a deal with the company, BALPA said in a statement here

BALPA said last month that the pilots would go on strike for three days in September in a dispute over pay that could disrupt the peak summer holiday season.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below