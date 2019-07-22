UPDATE 1-BA pilots vote for strike action, no dates set

(Adds quotes, reaction)

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - British Airways pilots have voted overwhelmingly for strike action in a pay dispute that could disrupt the British flag carrier’s peak summer holiday season.

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) on Monday said that 93% of the votes cast were in favour of industrial action, though the union did not yet have dates for any potential strikes. Turnout for the vote was 90%, it added.

“This strong result demonstrates the resolve of BA pilots and shows BA that it must table a sensible improved offer if a strike is to be averted,” BALPA General Secretary Brian Strutton said in a statement.

BALPA added that further negotiations with BA were on hold while the airline attempted to block strike action in court on Tuesday.

British Airways said it was disappointed that BALPA was threatening holidaymakers with strike action and that its proposed pay offer was fair.

“We continue to pursue every avenue to find a solution to protect our customers’ travel plans and avoid industrial action and we urge BALPA to return to talks as soon as possible,” the airline said in a statement.