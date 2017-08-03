FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British Airways mixed-fleet cabin crew to strike over public holiday
August 3, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 2 months ago

British Airways mixed-fleet cabin crew to strike over public holiday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - British Airways “mixed fleet” cabin crew members are set to strike for another two weeks in August, including over a public holiday, as part of a long-running pay dispute.

The Unite union said mixed-fleet staff, who make up around 15 percent of the total BA cabin staff, would strike from August 16 to August 30, and called on the company to help settle the standoff. The action would extend an ongoing strike which started at the beginning of July.

Mixed-fleet cabin crew have taken nearly 60 days of industrial action so far this year. In previous strikes BA has vowed to keep disruption to customers to a minimum. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alistair Smout)

