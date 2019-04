April 15 (Reuters) - IAG said on Monday British Airways’ finance chief Steve Gunning would replace Enrique Dupuy de Lôme as chief financial officer.

Gunning, who joined British Airways in 1998 and has been its CFO since January 2016, will take over from de Lôme at IAG’s annual general meeting in June, the company said. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)