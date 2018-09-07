FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 10:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK authorities working to better understand BA cyber attack - PM's spokeswoman

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The government is aware of a cyber attack affecting British Airways customers and authorities are working to better understand the incident, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Friday.

“We are aware of the reports and the National Cyber Security Centre and the National Crime Agency are working to better understand what has happened,” she said.

BA was forced to apologise on Friday after the credit card details of hundreds of thousands of its customers were stolen over a two-week period in the worst ever attack on its website and app. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Writing by William James, editing by James Davey)

