UK's ICO could fine IAG $229.78 mln for British Airways data theft

July 8 (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG said on Monday the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) intends to impose a penalty of 183.4 million pounds ($229.78 million) for the theft of customer data from the airline website last year.

“We are surprised and disappointed in this initial finding from the ICO... British Airways responded quickly to a criminal act to steal customers’ data,” British Airways Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alex Cruz, said.

“We have found no evidence of fraud/fraudulent activity on accounts linked to the theft.”

IAG said it would defend the airline’s position “vigorously”, including by making any necessary appeals.