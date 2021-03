British Airways owner IAG secures $1.76 billion credit line

FILE PHOTO: British Airways logos are seen on tail fins at Heathrow Airport in west London, Britain, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG said on Tuesday it had agreed to a $1.76 billion credit facility with a syndicate of banks that would be available to its coronavirus-hit airlines Aer Lingus, British Airways and Iberia.

IAG also said that British Airways had simultaneously cancelled its U.S. dollar facility, which had $786 million available at December-end and was due to expire on June 23.