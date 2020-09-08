Company News
September 8, 2020 / 11:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

IAG shareholders provisionally approve capital raise

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Shareholders in airlines group IAG overwhelmingly voted to approve the increase in the company shares for a rights issue to raise 2.75 billion euros ($3.25 billion) at its annual meeting on Tuesday, according to the provisional result.

Shareholders also voted to approve the company directors’ remuneration, with 72% of the votes cast in favour in a non-binding poll, according to the provisional result. ($1 = 0.8473 euros) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below