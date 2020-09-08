IAG shareholders provisionally approve capital raise

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Shareholders in airlines group IAG overwhelmingly voted to approve the increase in the company shares for a rights issue to raise 2.75 billion euros ($3.25 billion) at its annual meeting on Tuesday, according to the provisional result.

Shareholders also voted to approve the company directors’ remuneration, with 72% of the votes cast in favour in a non-binding poll, according to the provisional result. ($1 = 0.8473 euros) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Louise Heavens)