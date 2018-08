Aug 23 (Reuters) - British Airways, owned by IAG, will suspend its flights between London and Tehran next month, the carrier said in a statement, as the route “is currently not commercially viable”.

The last outbound flight to Tehran will be on Sept. 22, and the last inbound flight from Tehran a day later, a British Airways spokesman said in an email. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Costas Pitas in London Editing by Alexandra Hudson)