CORRECTED-IAG picks Paris Orly as second base for low-cost carrier Level
November 28, 2017 / 11:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-IAG picks Paris Orly as second base for low-cost carrier Level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to read this year, paragraph 1)

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - IAG’s low-cost long-haul airline Level will base two aircraft at Paris Orly airport, its second base since launching this year.

“We’re delighted to launch flights from our second European city with four exciting new routes,” IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh said in a statement.

Walsh said he expects Barcelona-based Level to be profitable this year.

It will operate five aircraft in 2018 including two Airbus A330-200 aircraft based at Orly flying routes to Montreal, New York, Guadeloupe and Martinique beginning next July. One-way fares will start from 99 euros ($117.62).

Level flights from Paris Orly will be operated by staff who currently work for OpenSkies, IAG’s French airline, which will cease to operate at the end of next summer. OpenSkies staff will then solely operate Level flights

$1 = 0.8417 euros Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Jason Neely

