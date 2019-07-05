RPT-IAG says not interested in Norwegian Air

(Repeats to additional subscribers without changes to the text)

MADRID, July 5 (Reuters) - British Airways and Iberia owner IAG said on Friday it was not interested in Norwegian Air, responding to a Spanish media report that it was planning to make an offer for the budget carrier.

“We have said that we are no longer interested in Norwegian several times in the last few months. Nothing has changed,” an IAG spokeswoman said.

Spanish news website OKdiario reported late on Thursday that IAG would make an offer for Norwegian within a fortnight, citing anonymous sources. (Reporting by Isla Binnie Editing by Ingrid Melander)