FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Bankruptcy News
January 9, 2018 / 10:55 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Niki appeals against German court ruling on insolvency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARLSRUHE, Germany, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Niki, the Austrian unit of collapsed Air Berlin, has filed an appeal with Germany’s supreme court against a lower court ruling that its insolvency should have been filed in Austria not Germany, hoping to salvage a deal to sell itself to British Airways owner IAG .

“The case will be handled swiftly,” a spokeswoman for the court said on Tuesday.

The appeal was filed on Monday, after a regional court for Berlin said it would reverse a lower court’s Dec. 13 decision to allow insolvency proceedings for Niki in Germany. (Reporting by Ursula Knapp; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.