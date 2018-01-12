UPDATE 1-Austrian court orders Niki insolvency process to Austria

* Austrian court ruling deals a further blow to IAG deal

* Niki’s appeal against Berlin court ruling still to be decided

* Whole insolvency process may have to start from scratch (Adds detail, background)

VIENNA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - An Austrian court decided on Friday that airline Niki’s insolvency has to be handled mainly in Austria, a court spokesman said on Friday, a move that could unravel the agreed sale to British Airways owner IAG.

The court in Korneuburg approved a request by passengers’ rights group Fairplane, which argued that as Niki is registered in Austria the case should be handled there. Fairplane also saw a conflict of interest in appointing the same administrators for Niki and its German parent and debtor Air Berlin.

“The main proceedings will take place in Austria,” the court spokesman said, confirming an initial report by Austrian news agency APA.

Niki filed for insolvency in Berlin last month after Germany’s Lufthansa scrapped plans to buy the Austrian arm of insolvent Air Berlin.

After hurried talks to find a new owner for Niki before it lost its valuable runway slots, IAG agreed to buy the business and make it part of low-cost unit Vueling.

The deal was put at risk after a German court said earlier this week that Niki was not under German jurisdiction.

The Austrian court’s decision means that the whole insolvency process may have to start from scratch with a new Austrian administrator. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy and Georgina Prodhan)