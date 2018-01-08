UPDATE 1-German court ruling threatens to unravel Niki sale to IAG

* Berlin court says Niki is under Austria’s jurisdiction

* Reverses decision to start insolvency proceedings in Berlin

* Decision threatens IAG deal to buy Niki (Adds details of ruling)

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - A Berlin court said on Monday that airline Niki’s insolvency should have been filed in Austria rather than in Germany, which could unravel a deal struck last month to sell the Air Berlin unit to British Airways owner IAG.

Niki filed for insolvency in Berlin last month after Germany’s Lufthansa scrapped plans to buy the Austrian unit, grounding the airline’s fleet and stranding thousands of passengers.

Following hurried talks to find a new owner for Niki before it lost its valuable runway slots, IAG agreed last Friday to buy the business and make it part of its low-cost unit Vueling.

But Fairplane, a group representing airline passengers, said last week it had filed legal cases to have the insolvency proceedings for Niki shifted to Austria from Germany, which could unravel the sale.

Fairplane argues Niki, which is registered as a company in Austria, had been profitable but lost access to bridge financing when insolvency proceedings were opened in Germany in December.

The regional court for Berlin said on Monday it agreed with Fairplane and was reversing a lower court’s Dec. 13 decision to allow insolvency proceedings in Germany.

Niki can appeal the decision in German federal court, it said. At the same time, an Austrian court is assessing whether to accept a separate insolvency filing made for Niki there.

IAG and Niki declined to comment. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Alistair Smout and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Tom Sims and Adrian Croft)