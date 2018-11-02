IAG CEO says no news on possible Norwegian bid, short-haul network still attractive

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG said there was nothing new to say when asked about the possibility of a further bid for low-cost carrier Norwegian, adding that that carrier’s short-haul network continued to look attractive.

Norwegian rejected two approaches from IAG earlier this year.

“I’ve nothing new to report. We continue to watch, we continue to have an interest, but as I’ve said before the interest wanes over time and we’ll wait and see,” IAG’s CEO Willie Walsh told investors on Friday.

“We believe that when we talk about consolidation it (Norwegian) is an opportunity particularly if you look at the short-haul network and further consolidation in that short-haul network, it’s probably the best opportunity for us.”

IAG owns a 4 percent stake in Norwegian.