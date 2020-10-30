BA-owner says driving down costs, calls for travel testing regime

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG said it was driving down its cost base and called on governments to adopt pre-departure COVID-19 testing to allow travel during a second wave of infections that has locked down Europe again.

The airline group, which also owns Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling, was publishing further details of its July-September period on Friday after it announced a worse than expected quarterly loss of 1.3 billion euros last week.