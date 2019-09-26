Industrials
September 26, 2019 / 6:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

British Airways owner IAG expects lower profit, cites major strikes

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG said on Thursday it expects full-year operating pretax profit to be 215 million euros lower than last year, as pilot strikes led to thousands of cancelled flights and disruptions at the airline.

IAG, which reported a profit of 3.49 billion euros ($3.82 billion) last year, estimated the financial impact of the strikes to be 137 million euros, with a further 33 million euro impact because of “threatened strikes” by Heathrow Airport employees.

$1 = 0.9130 euros Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

