IAG sticks to financial goals for growth over 2019-2023 period

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG said most of its financial goals for the 2019-2023 period were the same as for the previous period, sticking to a target to post an operating profit margin of between 12 and 15 percent.

The airline group, which also owns Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling, guided that average earnings per share would grow more than 12 percent per year in the period, in line with what it said last year, but raised its outlook for core annual earnings (EBITAR) to an average forecast of around 7.2 billion euros, from 6.5 billion euros.

The announcement of IAG’s financial goals came ahead of presentations its chief executive Willie Walsh and other senior management will make to investors later on Friday. (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)