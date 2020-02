LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways Group said on Wednesday it had increased its stake in British Airways-owner IAG to 25.1%, saying its investment had been highly successful and it continued to support the group and its strategy.

Qatar previously held 21.4% of IAG, which also owns carriers Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)