IAG to expand in Austria this year

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG will expand in Austria this summer, with a decision due in the next couple of weeks about how it plans to go about it, said the group’s chief executive Willie Walsh.

IAG lost out on a bid for Austria-based airline Niki in January, with former motor racing champion Niki Lauda offering more to buy back the airline he founded, but Walsh said IAG would grow in that market despite not acquiring Niki.

“You should expect to see a stronger IAG presence in Austria,” he told reporters on a call on Friday, adding the group had not yet decided via which airline to expand.

“I expect to do something for this summer... We’ll make a decision on that in the next couple of weeks,” he said.