CEO of British Airways-owner IAG declines comment on Norwegian

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - The chief executive of British Airways-owner IAG declined to answer questions about takeover target Norwegian on the group’s quarterly earnings call on Friday.

“I am not saying anything about Norwegian,” CEO Willie Walsh told reporters, when asked about a possible deal.

Asked about how IAG was being impacted by problems with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines on Boeing Dreamliner 787s, Walsh said that the group anticipated that it would have more aircraft unavailable to it in the second quarter.

“We have had some discussions about accessing wet lease capacity to cover the anticipated shortfall in the British Airways fleet and those discussions are ongoing,” Walsh said.

IAG could also lease planes from its biggest shareholder Qatar Airways.

“We have a very strong, very productive relationship with Qatar and they’ve been happy to assist us in the past and I’ve no doubt that they would be happy to assist us again,” he said. (Reporting by Sarah Young Editing by Victoria Bryan)