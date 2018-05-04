FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 7:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

IAG says held talks with Norwegian, no agreement on deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - British Airways-owned IAG said in presentation slides released on Friday that it has had held talks with the board of Norwegian regarding a possible offer without reaching an agreement.

“IAG is currently considering its options in relation to Norwegian,” the company said in presentation slides on its website on Friday.

Shares in Norwegian traded down 8 percent following the news that no offer was immediately forthcoming.

IAG acquired a 4.6 percent stake in struggling Norwegian in April with a view to starting takeover discussions.

Reporting by Sarah Young Editing by Victoria Bryan

