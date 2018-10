LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG on Friday posted a small rise in quarterly profit with results that slightly beat expectations, and said profit for 2018 would increase by 200 million euros.

Third-quarter operating profit before exceptional items came in at 1.46 billion euros ($1.66 billion), ahead of a company-compiled consensus of 1.43 billion euros and up from 1.45 billion euros last year. ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Paul Sandle)