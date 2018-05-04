FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 6:11 AM / in 2 hours

British Airways-owner IAG profit jumps, silent on Norwegian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG posted a jump in quarterly profit, boosted by favourable foreign exchange movements, in an earnings announcement that made no reference to the group’s potential takeover of low-cost competitor Norwegian.

IAG reported operating profit before exceptional items of 280 million euros ($335 million) in the three months ended March 31, beating an analyst consensus forecast of 206 million euros, and a 75 percent rise on the 160 million euros it made in the same period last year.

IAG, which also owns Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling, acquired a 4.6 percent stake in struggling Norwegian in April with a view to starting takeover discussions. ($1 = 0.8349 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)

