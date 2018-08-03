FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 6:15 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

IAG quarterly profit rises, air traffic strikes weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG posted a 6 percent rise in quarterly profit and said it was on track for growth in 2018, although it took a hit from the disruption caused by French Air Traffic control strikes.

The company, which also owns the Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus airlines, posted operating profit before exceptional items of 835 million euros ($967.51 million), slightly behind a consensus forecast of 848 million euros.

IAG acquired a 4.6 percent stake in struggling Norwegian in April with a view to starting takeover discussions, but made no mention of the rival airline at its second quarter results on Friday.

$1 = 0.8630 euros Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton

