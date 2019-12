ROME, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Italian cabinet was due to meet on Friday to discuss a rescue of cooperative lender Popolare di Bari, amid growing concern over a capital shortfall of up to one billion euros, government sources said.

The cabinet meeting was called for 2000 GMT, the source said and would discuss a special emergency decree that would enable the government to pass a package of rescue measures. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Andrea Mandalà; editing by James Mackenzie)