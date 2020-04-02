Healthcare
April 2, 2020

Iberdrola maintains $10.9 bln 2020 investment plan despite coronavirus crisis

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 2 (Reuters) - Global wind power giant Iberdrola said on Thursday it will maintain a plan to invest 10 billion euros ($10.94 billion) in 2020 despite the coronavirus crisis gripping the world and its home country Spain in particular.

Chief Executive Ignacio Galan told a shareholder meeting conducted by telephone that “accelerating investments once this exceptional situation has ended is the best, I venture to say the only way to get out of this situation of crisis and uncertainty.” ($1 = 0.9145 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Inti Landauro)

