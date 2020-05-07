Financials
May 7, 2020 / 8:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iberdrola acquires French renewable energy company Aalto Power

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) -

* Spanish utility Iberdrola said on Thursday it has acquired French renewable energy company Aalto Power for 100 million euros ($108 million).

* Aalto Power has 118 megawatts (MW) of onshore wind power already in operation and a project portfolio of 636 MW in various stages of development.

* Aalto Power was owned by engineering firm Aiolos and French investment firm Caisse des Depots et Consignations . ($1 = 0.9263 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Jan Harvey)

