MEXICO CITY, June 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s president on Thursday said that no final decision has yet been made over a plant being built by the Spanish power generation company Iberdrola in the state of Veracruz after reports the firm had canceled the project.

“There is no notification to that effect,” President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in his daily morning press conference. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Drazen Jorgic)