MADRID, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Spanish green energy titan Iberdrola reported 4.7% profit growth for the first nine months on Wednesday, booking 2.68 billion euros ($3.18 billion), and said it still expected that metric to rise at a mid to high-single digit rate this year.

$1 = 0.8436 euros Reporting by Isla Binnie, Editing by Inti Landauro Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.