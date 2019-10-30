Spain's Iberdrola core earnings rise 11.6%, on track on 2019 net profit forecast

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spanish renewable energy giant Iberdrola on Wednesday posted an 11.6% rise in core earnings for the first nine months of 2019 and reiterated its growth guidance for the whole year.

Supplying energy to more than 30 million people in Spain, the United States, Brazil and Britain, Iberdrola raked in core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 7.5 billion euros ($8.33 billion).

Iberdrola confirmed it expected its net profit to rise at a double-digit rate in total in 2019. Net profit rose 20.4% in the first nine months of the year. ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Editing by Ingrid Melander)