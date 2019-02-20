Earnings Season
February 20, 2019 / 7:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spain's Iberdrola posts 28 pct rise in 2018 core profit

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Leading global wind power producer Iberdrola posted a 27.7 percent rise in core profit in 2018, meeting its targets thanks to growth in Latin America, hydropower recovery in Spain and second-half acceleration across its business units.

Supplying energy to more than 30 million people in countries including Spain, the United States and Britain, Iberdrola raked in 9.35 billion euros ($10.6 billion) in core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in the period.

Net profit rose 7.5 percent in 2018 from a year earlier to 3 billion euros, Iberdrola said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Paul Day)

