Spain's Iberdrola raises full-year outlook after strong Q1

MADRID, April 25 (Reuters) - Spanish energy giant Iberdrola reported on Thursday a double-digit jump in first quarter earnings and raised its profit and dividend growth guidance for 2019 to a high single-digit from a mid single-digit percentage.

Net profit for the supplier of energy to more than 30 million people globally rose 15 percent to 964 million euros ($1.08 billion).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased by 12 percent to 2.6 billion euros thanks especially to better profit margins in Spain and buoyant growth in its Brazil and UK networks divisions. ($1 = 0.8963 euros) (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; editing by John Stonestreet)