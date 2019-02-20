UPDATE 1-Spain's Iberdrola pledges sustained growth as 2018 profit soars

(Adds detail, 2019 guidance, shares)

By Isla Binnie

MADRID, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Leading global wind power producer Iberdrola pledged to speed up its growth plans on Wednesday after reporting a 27.7 percent rise in core profit in 2018 from the year before.

Helped by growth in Latin America and a recovery in its hydropower business in Spain, the company raked in 9.35 billion euros ($10.6 billion) in core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2018.

The supplier of energy to more than 30 million people in Spain, the United States, Brazil and Britain, Iberdrola invested 5.3 billion euros last year, of which almost 78 percent was poured into its networks and renewables businesses.

That formed part of a 32 billion-euro investment programme as part of a four-year strategy unveiled last year, which it pledged on Wednesday to accelerate.

Adding regulated network assets, 5,871 megawatts of generation capacity and increasing efficiency will lead to “mid-single digit growth at the EBITDA and net profit level in 2019”, the company said.

Iberdrola shares led market gainers at the open in Madrid, rising more than 1 percent.

Net profit rose 7.5 percent in 2018 to 3 billion euros.

Chief Executive Ignacio Galan said last year he expected core earnings to rise more than 20 percent to over 9 billion euros, and net profit to climb to around 3 billion euros.

Iberdrola’s Brazilian unit Neoenergia, which was fully absorbed into the business in mid-2017, contributed 570 million euros to core profit in the course of the year.

Neoenergia was granted contracts to build and operate four new transmission network projects stretching 3,000 kilometres in northern Brazil in December, adding to the 2,500 kilometres of power lines and 28 sub-stations it already manages.

In Spain, rivers and reservoirs filled up again after a prolonged drought in 2017, leading to a 72 percent rebound in hydropower generation.

An increase in capacity commissioned in Mexico and a return to normal in retail conditions and operating expenses in the United Kingdom also provided a boost, the company said.

Both core and net profit came in slightly ahead of a Refinitiv Eikon analyst poll.