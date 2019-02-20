UPDATE 2-Spain's Iberdrola brings growth targets forward one year

* 2018 net profit rises 7.5 pct

By Isla Binnie and Andrés González

MADRID, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Leading global wind power producer Iberdrola pledged to speed up its growth plans by one year on Wednesday after reporting a 27.7 percent annual rise in core profit in 2018.

Helped by growth in Latin America and a recovery in its hydropower business in Spain, the company raked in 3 billion euros in net profit, a 7.5 percent rise from 2017.

Chief Executive Ignacio Galan said he now expected to reach 2022 targets, which included achieving a net profit of 3.5 -3.7 billion euros, one year ahead of schedule.

The supplier of energy to more than 30 million people in Spain, the United States, Brazil and Britain invested 5.3 billion euros last year, of which almost 78 percent was poured into its networks and renewables businesses.

That formed part of a 32 billion-euro investment programme as part of the four-year strategy to 2022, which Galan pledged on Wednesday to accelerate, before a scheduled update next week.

Core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), surged 27.7 percent to 9.35 billion euros in 2018.

Adding regulated network assets, 5,871 megawatts of generation capacity and increasing efficiency will lead to “mid-single digit growth at the EBITDA and net profit level in 2019”, the company said.

NETWORKS AND RENEWABLES

“We are still betting on investing in networks and renewables,” Chief Financial Officer Jose Sainz Armada told Reuters.

“We have been investing in all these areas, in all these countries, and this is what we are starting to see in 2019 ... we have grown in all businesses and in all countries,” he added.

The company raised its dividend by 7.7 percent to a gross 0.351 euros per share and said it would ask shareholders to approve a complementary dividend of 0.20 euros.

Iberdrola shares led market gainers at the open in Madrid, rising more than 1 percent.

Galan said last year he expected core earnings to rise more than 20 percent to over 9 billion euros, and net profit to climb to around 3 billion euros.

Iberdrola’s Brazilian unit Neoenergia, which was fully absorbed into the business in mid-2017, contributed 570 million euros to core profit in the course of the year.

Neoenergia was granted contracts to build and operate four new transmission network projects stretching 3,000 kilometres in northern Brazil in December, adding to the 2,500 kilometres of power lines and 28 sub-stations it already manages.

In Spain, rivers and reservoirs filled up again after a prolonged drought in 2017, leading to a 72 percent rebound in hydropower generation.

An increase in capacity commissioned in Mexico and a return to normal in retail conditions and operating expenses in the United Kingdom also provided a boost, the company said.

Both core and net profit came in slightly ahead of a Refinitiv Eikon analyst poll. ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Editing by Mark Potter and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)