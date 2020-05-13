Iberdrola's Scottish Power to acquire 165 MW onshore wind project in Scotland

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Iberdrola’s Scottish Power said on Wednesday it will acquire a 165 megawatt onshore wind energy development in Scotland which could see investment of more than 150 million pounds ($184 million).

It has signed two agreements to develop wind farms in South Lanarkshire, south of Glasgow, acquired from individual shareholders 3R Energy and Mitchell Energy Ltd.

The wind farms will provide enough electricity to power 100,000 homes.

The project includes the repowering of Scotland’s first commercial wind farm, Hagshaw Hill, which Scottish Power originally took ownership of in 1996.

Scottish Power also holds a majority stake in a similar 55 MW project in the area.