Iberiabank's $11.7 mln settlement not covered by insurance - ruling

Louisiana-based Iberiabank cannot collect on insurance policies from Chubb and Travelers to cover a $11.7 million settlement it paid to the U.S. Justice Department for allegedly submitting false claims for government mortgage insurance, a federal judge ruled.

U.S. District Judge Barry Ashe in New Orleans said on Wednesday that Iberiabank’s professional liability insurance covers wrongdoing in providing professional services to clients, but the alleged wrongdoing was against the U.S. government, which was not the bank’s client.

