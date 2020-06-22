US appeals court reinstates lawsuit against IBM retirement plan committee

A federal appeals court on Monday reinstated its 2018 ruling allowing participants in an IBM Corp retirement plan to sue an oversight committee for mismanagement.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said arguments made by the plan participants, by the committee and in amicus briefs after the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 14 vacated the earlier ruling had been considered previously or raised improperly. It did not specifically identify these arguments.

