Dec 6 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp said on Thursday it will sell some of its software products business to HCL Technologies for $1.80 billion.

The software products in scope represent a total addressable market of more than $50 billion, IBM said in a statement.

The transactihere is expected to close by mid-2019. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)