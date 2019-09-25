IBM patent-infringement suit against Expedia Group will sail on, judge rules

IBM’s patent-infringement lawsuit against online travel site Expedia and subsidiaries HomeAway, Hotwire and Orbitz survived a motion to dismiss on Tuesday, and actions against fellow subsidiaries Hotels.com and Travelscape were dismissed “only to the extent” that they were transferred to other courts to resolve venue issues.

U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark in Delaware adopted the July report and recommendations of a magistrate judge assigned to the case, who had concluded that IBM had stated a plausible claim for infringement of several patents related to delivery of online content, including advertisements and tracking capabilities.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kW3eJo