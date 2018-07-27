IBM wins $83 mln from Groupon in internet patent fight

July 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Friday awarded International Business Machines Corp $83 million in a patent dispute with e-commerce company Groupon Inc.

A jury in Delaware said Groupon used IBM’s patented e-commerce technology without authorization following a two-week trial.

“IBM invests nearly $6 billion annually in research and development, producing innovations for society,” IBM spokesman Douglas Shelton said in a statement. “We rely on our patents to protect our innovations. We are pleased by the jury’s verdict.”

A Groupon spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.