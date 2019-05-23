Priceline parent co books a win in Fed Circuit patent fight with IBM

Booking Holdings and its Priceline, Kayak and OpenTable sites did not infringe an IBM patent on technology for speeding up the display of advertisements on a user’s computer, a divided federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

In a 2-1 split, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected IBM’s argument that Booking Holdings infringed the patent because it “directed and controlled” the storage of information from online advertisers in a cache on the user’s home computer.

