FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 18, 2018 / 8:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-IBM quarterly revenue tops estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects estimates number in third paragraph to $19.85 billion from $19.29 billion)

July 18 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp on Wednesday reported second-quarter revenue that beat analysts’ expectations as it benefited from growth in higher-margin businesses including cybersecurity and cloud computing.

Net income rose to $2.4 billion, or $2.61 per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $2.33 billion, or $2.48 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose nearly 4 percent to $20 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $19.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.