April 17 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp reported a 5 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, benefiting from its shift to cloud computing and security services.

Net profit fell to $1.68 billion, or $1.81 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $1.75 billion, or $1.85 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $19.07 billion from $18.16 billion.